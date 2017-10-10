Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett There is a nip in the air, and the Connecticut landscape is glowing with spectacular gold, amber and scarlet foliage. Roadside stands spill over with an abundance of gourds and squashes. King among them is the pumpkin. With a change in seasons comes a change in seasonal flavors. This is the time of year to indulge in everything pumpkin. This native fruit is the base for fall treats at bakeries, creameries and markets throughout Connecticut. Here is our roundup of the best places to get your pumpkin flavor this fall.

Ferris Acres Creamery

144 Sugar St.

Newtown, CT 06470

(203) 426-8803

www.ferrisacrescreamery.com The Ferris family has been farming in Newtown since 1894, and they put their century-plus experience into producing quality products. Each year following Labor Day, they add several pumpkin flavors to their ice cream lineup. This fall, look for pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin with gingersnaps, pumpkin pie (pumpkin ice cream with graham cracker swirl) and pumpkin cookies and cream flavored ice creams. They churn their ice cream fresh daily using old family recipes for a super creamy treat.

Stew Leonard’s

100 Westport Ave.

Norwalk, CT 06851

(203) 847-7214

www.stewleonards.com Stew Leonard’s is more than a market. It is a family-fun spot with children’s shows, movies, animatronics and costumed characters singing in the aisles. Each fall, Stew Leonard’s rolls out a selection of fall-flavored items. The lineup of pumpkin includes creamy pumpkin bisque and, new this year, a sour cream pumpkin crumb cake. The market is continually expanding with Danbury and Newington added to its list of Connecticut locations. The Norwalk store is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Oronoque Farms

188 Leavenworth Road

Shelton, CT 06484

(203) 925-4237

www.oronoquefarms.com



This is the place for pie. Oronoque Farms Bakery and Boutique uses decades-old recipes, meaning nothing is artificial, and incorporates only quality fresh ingredients. Oronoque Farms bakes a traditional pumpkin pie and a to-die-for pumpkin chiffon. The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Around the holidays, expect a crowd as Oronoque Farms is a popular place to pick up Thanksgiving desserts.

Sweet Maria’s Bakery

159 Manor Ave.

Waterbury, CT 06705

(203) 755-3804

www.sweet-marias.com Sweet Maria’s is known for its elegant, moist and flavorful cakes. Their pumpkin spice will not disappoint. Tall, rich and covered with cream cheese frosting, you could almost make it a meal. Looking for something lighter? Sweet Maria’s also bakes a pumpkin mousse cake – yellow cake filled with a light pumpkin mousse. While there, you may want to pick up a box of pumpkin spice biscotti to keep on hand for mid-morning coffee breaks.