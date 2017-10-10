Arrest Made In Death Of 3 Year Old

(STAFFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested a 24 year old Stafford woman in connection with the death of her three year old son in April.Jessica York called 911 April 22 to report her son was unresponsive.The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide due to Acute Methadone Intoxication.
York was located at Johnson Memorial Hospital and placed under arrest, She is charged with Manslaughter Reckless Endangerment and Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of Children.
York is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond for a Wednesday appearance in Rockville Superior Court.