Win Them Before You Can Buy Them: Celtic Woman

Celtic Woman Homecoming Tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 30th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, October 13th through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet… but all this week you can win tickets on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week for your chance to call-in, and know the answer to the Celtic Woman trivia question (see below). When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080, know the answer, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: In what year did Celtic Woman make their debut?

(highlight below for answer)

2005.

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.