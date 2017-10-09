Police: Wallingford Man Charged With Public Indecency

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford police have arrested a local man who allegedly touched himself outside of his Yale Avenue home in plain view of children at a bus stop.

Police began investigating on September 26 after the father of an 11-year-old girl complained that an older man had been acting suspiciously and, on several occasions, stood outside– behind either a tarp or an open car door– and appeared to be masturbating while watching children at the bus stop, said authorities.

The next day, the father obtained video of Edward Buijnarowski, 72, in the act with no attempt to conceal the activity, said police.

In an interview with investigators, Buijnarowski acknowledged that he could see the kids across the street as he masturbated and that he has done this two to three times, according to police.

Buijnarowski was charged with two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Second-Degree Breach of Peace and Public Indecency. He’s free on $2,500 bond and due in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday.