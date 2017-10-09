Police: Pair of Stabbings Kill 1, Injure Another

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are investigating two stabbings in New Haven over the weekend that left one man dead and another injured.

The New Haven Register reports that police responded to the first stabbing around 10:35 a.m. Saturday. Police say 51-year-old Keith Wylie, of New Haven, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police have charged 33-year-old Daniel Streit, of New Haven, with first-degree manslaughter.

Police responded to the second stabbing around 3:42 p.m. Saturday at a rehabilitation center. Police say 34-year-old Lloyd Barham, of Hamden, had been stabbed in the neck and abdomen. Barham was taken to a hospital and later transferred. He remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the second stabbing, which remains under investigation.

___