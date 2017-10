Joe D's Notebook: Memphis, The RecapEmbarrassing. That was the common refrain in the post game interview room Friday Night at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Coach Randy Edsall, Vontae Diggs, Bryant Shirreffs and Anthony Watkins Jr. all used the word to describe their reaction to Memphis 70-31 win. In 1,087 previous games, UConn had never given up as many as 70 points in a game. Only one other time