Columbus Monument Dedication Draws Protesters

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — As the debate continues nationally about what should be done with historical statues, Southington on Monday, dedicated a new monument to Christopher Columbus at the town’s Municipal Center. The ceremony drew a few dozen demonstrators who say the Italian explorer is not worthy of being honored.

Nationally, A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.

Los Angeles recently became the biggest city yet to stop honoring the Italian explorer. Austin, Texas, followed suit last week.

But the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also outraged Italian-Americans.

They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.

The debate over Columbus’ legacy is an old one, but it became emotionally charged after a similar debate in the South over monuments to Confederate generals flared into violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One attempt to dump Columbus Day in Akron, Ohio, opened a racial rift on the city council.

In Southington, the Knights of Columbus says the monument has been in the works for year– well before the current debate.