4-Hour Standoff Ends Peacefully In Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Police say a four-hour standoff that started in the early morning hours when a man barricaded himself inside his Stratford home and threatened to harm himself has ended without injuries.

Police say the standoff began at about 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Hurd Avenue and ended about four hours later when the man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the home to check on the 37-year-old man after receiving a report that he was suicidal.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called in when the man threatened to shoot himself.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

