4-Hour Standoff Ends Peacefully In Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Police say a four-hour standoff that started in the early morning hours when a man barricaded himself inside his Stratford home and threatened to harm himself has ended without injuries.

Police say the standoff began at about 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Hurd Avenue and ended about four hours later when the man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the home to check on the 37-year-old man after receiving a report that he was suicidal.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called in when the man threatened to shoot himself.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.