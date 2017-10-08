Stamford Symphony Leader To Step Down After 39 Years

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Stamford Symphony has announced that Barbara Smith-Soroca will be retiring as chief executive officer and president after leading the orchestra for 39 years.
Smith-Soroca is scheduled to be honored at the orchestra’s season-opening concert on Oct. 14.
The Stamford Symphony said in a statement that Smith-Soroca joined the organization in 1979 and helped it gain prominence by employing top musicians from the New York City area and running music education and community engagement programs.
The Symphony says longtime orchestra administrator Russell Jones will succeed Smith-Soroca. Jones has held various management positions in the U.S. and United Kingdom, including posts with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Scottish Chamber Orchestras and the League of American Orchestras.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.