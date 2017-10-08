Motorist Arrested Following High Speed Pursuit

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested a Brooklyn, Connecticut man after he was seen passing vehicles at a high rate of speed on Interstate 95 northbound in Guilford early Sunday morning.The vehicle driven by 70 year old Irwin Rutchik was clocked at 85-86 miles per hour and began increasing speed to over 90 miles per hour.

A State Trooper activated the lights on his cruiser behind Rutchik, who refused to stop and increased his speed to over 110 miles per hour, engaging police in pursuit.Police say Rutchik passed traffic along the shoulder of the median and swerved across both lanes and shoulders while traveling over 100 miles per hour.Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle stopped after becoming disabled.

According to police, Ruchik ignored orders to get out of the vehicle and pulled his arm away from Troopers as he was being taken into custody he was taken to Shoreline Medical Center in Westbrook and was arrested there.

Rutchik is charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving,Failure to Insure a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with an Officer,Following too Close and Failure to Maintain a Lane.

Rutchik was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in New Haven Superior Court October 17.