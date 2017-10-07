Suffield Police Make Three Arrests For Family Violence Related Offenses During A Three Day Period.

Suffield, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) Suffield Police responded to a residence in town for a reports domestic disturbance around 4:30 Friday morning. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Kathleen Gadomski, age 49, of #35 Marguy Lane Suffield for Disorderly Conduct CGS 53-182. Gadomski was taken into custody, transported to police headquarters, and processed per department protocol. Gadomski posted a $1,500 bond was set a court date of October 6, 2017 at Enfield Superior Court.

On October 6, 2017 at approximately 12:46 pm, Suffield Police responded to another residence in town for a report that a person was violating a court issued protective order stemming from a previous recent arrest for family violence. Further investigation revealed that Christopher Grabarek, age 38, of 48 Kahn Road North Franklin, CT had violated a protective order issued by Enfield Superior Court on October 4, 2017. Grabarek had left the scene prior to police arrival. Grabarek was located a short time later driving on Mountain Road near the Suffield, Connecticut / Southwick, Massachusetts state line. Grabarek was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

Grabarek was transported to Suffield Police headquarters where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order CGS 53-223a, Improper Misuse of a Maker Plate CGS 14-147a, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle CGS 14-12(a), and several related motor vehicle offenses. Grabarek was held in custody with a $7,500 surety bond. He will remain in Suffield Police custody until his appearance date at Enfield Superior Court on October 10, 2017.

The protective order that had been issued with Grabarek as the defendant had originated from his previous arrest by Suffield Police on October 4, 2017 at 3:42 pm. On that date, Suffield Police responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call reporting a domestic disturbance at a home in town. Upon arrival, Suffield Police conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Grabarek for his role in a physical altercation. He was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct CGS 53a-182 and held overnight at the Suffield Police Department on a $1,000 surety bond. Grabarek was transported to Enfield Superior Court the following morning of October 5, 2017 for arraignment.