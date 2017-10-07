Hamden Police Investigate Friday Night Shooting

Hamden, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) On October 6th at approximately 9:15p.m. Hamden Police responded to a shooting in the area of the 800 block of Dixwell Avenue.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 26 year-old Hamden resident was shot in the abdomen, while standing in a nearby parking lot. A verbal altercation preceded the shooting. Hamden Fire Rescue responded and rendered medical assistance. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.