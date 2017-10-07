Hamden Police Investigate Friday Night Shooting

Hamden, Ct.  (CBS Connecticut)  On October 6th at approximately 9:15p.m. Hamden Police responded to a shooting in the area of the 800 block of Dixwell Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 26 year-old Hamden resident was shot in the abdomen, while standing in a nearby parking lot. A verbal altercation preceded the shooting. Hamden Fire Rescue responded and rendered medical assistance. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen