Flags To Be Lowered To Honor Firefighters Killed On Job

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half-staff to honor firefighters who’ve died in the line of duty throughout the country.

The Democratic governor announced Saturday that the flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an annual observance that honors the sacrifices of fallen firefighters.

Malloy says firefighters display an “extraordinary amount” of courage and fearlessness in their service.

 

