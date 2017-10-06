This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Dr. Paul Kelley, Honorary Associate, Sleep, Circadian and Memory Neuroscience. Learning and Teaching Innovation at The Open University, says winning research should spark action on school start times.

7:50- Andrea Comer, vice president, CBIA Education & Workforce Partnership, shares a media advisory– Be Inspired at the Third Annual Greater Hartford Mini Maker Faire. On Saturday, October 7th, dozens of makers from across the region will showcase their inventions, innovation, and creativity at Tunxis Community College at the Third Annual Greater Hartford Mini Maker Faire.

8:20- Lon Seidman of lon.tv talks about the news of Amazon getting into its own delivery service.

8:50- Vinnie Carbone, Chef and Owner of Carbone's will be on the air for Restaurant of the Week.

