Man Struck, Killed By Train

Filed Under: Danielson, Killingly, train

KILLINGLY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead after he was struck by a train Thursday night in the Danielson section of Killingly.

State police say troopers, firefighters, and paramedics were called to train tracks in the area of Franklin Street around 8:19 to find Dustin Orr, 33, of Danielson suffers from critical injuries.

Orr was taken to the Backus Emergency Care center in Plainfield where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Killingly Resident Trooper’s office at 860-779-4900, extension 2021.

 

