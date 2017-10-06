Man Charged With Disposing Of Infant’s Body

(CBS Connecticut) – State police have now arrested a Bristol man in connection with the discovery of the body of an infant boy in a bag in a reservoir in Harwinton back in March.

Benjamin Edgerly, 21, is charged with illegal disposal of a dead body and conspiracy to conceal the delivery of a child. He was arrested Friday and held on $100,000 bond pending arraignment in Bantam Superior Court.

State police previously said they had located the boy’s mother. Police said the woman, a Connecticut resident, came forward and spoke with detectives and was given the proper medical care.

Police say the boy was approximately 1 to 2 weeks old.

The baby’s body was found on the morning of March 21 in Bristol Reservoir #4 in Harwinton, which is maintained by the Bristol Water Department.