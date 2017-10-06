Man Charged After Son’s Heroin Death Accepts Plea Deal

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the drug overdose death of his own son.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 58-year-old Mark Lynch accepted a deal Friday that could result in him serving a three-year prison term. Lynch pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and sales of narcotics.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Lynch suffered a fatal heroin overdose in September 2016. Police said he was visiting his father at the time.

The judge in the case will decide in December whether to accept the plea agreement.

Mark Lynch’s lawyer, Matthew Maddox, said his client will always live with the role he played in his son’s death.

Pam Bacco, who was Christopher Lynch’s mother, had wanted a harsher sentence but hopes she can now find some peace.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com