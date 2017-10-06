Juvenile Suspect Charged In Home Invasion

Filed Under: Groton, home invasion

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton police have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion earlier this week in town.

They say a 16-year-old male has been taken into custody in the October 4 incident in a home on Buddington Road.

That night, police say, two masked men barged into the home armed with a gun and a baseball bat.

One of the occupants was struck with the bat.

The suspects made off with several items, including cell phones and gaming systems, as well as an undetermined amount of cash.

The juvenile suspect is charged with home invasion, robbery, and assault.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

 

