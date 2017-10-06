Federal Officials Study Crumbling Foundations

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Federal officials have visited Connecticut to study the mineral blamed for causing foundations to crumble in thousands of homes.

WVIT-TV reports officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished a two-day visit to the state Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says the team will discuss their findings with lawmakers at the end of the month.

Malloy says he requested “short order” guidance on standards for quarries and concrete manufacturers.

The federal team says more state assistance would depend on an act of Congress.

Officials have traced the problem to the mineral pyrrhotite. The mineral reacts with oxygen and water, and causes cracks in concrete foundations over time.

State officials estimate up to 30,000 homeowners are affected.

