Connecticut Officials Renew Push For Federal Gun Legislation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation have renewed their calls for tighter controls on guns in response to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro told dozens of people at a New Haven rally Friday that they will be submitting new legislation and resubmitting old bills on universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and prohibiting so-called “bump stock” devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to perform like fully automatic weapons.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used “bump stocks” as he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life Sunday night.

Blumenthal said he also wants to close a loophole that allows people to buy guns without a background check, if the check isn’t done within three days.

