Connecticut Officials Renew Push For Federal Gun Legislation

Filed Under: Connecticut, gun control, New Haven, Sen. Chris Murphy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation have renewed their calls for tighter controls on guns in response to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro told dozens of people at a New Haven rally Friday that they will be submitting new legislation and resubmitting old bills on universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and prohibiting so-called “bump stock” devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to perform like fully automatic weapons.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used “bump stocks” as he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life Sunday night.

Blumenthal said he also wants to close a loophole that allows people to buy guns without a background check, if the check isn’t done within three days.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live

Listen