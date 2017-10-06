Budget Talks To Continue Sunday

(CBS Connecticut) — State budget negotiations will continue Sunday afternoon.

After talks Friday, the top Republican and Democratic leaders in both houses of the General Assembly issued a joint statement. They said they had a positive, productive discussion.

They say they are making progress, and plan to have their staffs continue to work towards an agreement.

A day earlier, Governor Dannel Malloy said the various sides involved in negotiations are still hundreds of millions of dollars apart.

Malloy said it would be difficult for the parties involved to move their positions that much in a short time.

If a budget deal is not reached by Friday, prior personal commitments by some lawmakers — including a wedding and honeymoon — could make it difficult to have a budget vote this month.

The deficit-riddled state budget is more than 3-months overdue, forcing cuts to funding for cities and towns, and leaving some nonprofit human service groups struggling to find funding.