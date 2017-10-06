Police: Fleeing Drug Suspect Hits 4 Parked Cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police in Hartford say a fleeing drug suspect struck four parked cars and caused minor injuries to a woman and several children who

were in one of the vehicles.

The incident began shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, when detectives pulled over a 19-year-old driver as part of a drug investigation in the city’s South End.

Police say the suspect threw his car into reverse, almost hitting an officer, and later crashed into four parked vehicles near a school.

A woman in one of the parked vehicles was cut by flying glass and taken to a hospital for treatment. Three children in the car were also taken to a hospital

as a precaution.

Police say the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and faces drug and motor vehicle charges.

