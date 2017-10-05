Rally In Support Of 68-year-old West Hartford Resident Facing Deportation

(CBS Connecticut) — Carrying anti Immigration and Customs Enforcement signs, dozens of people rallied outside Hartford Federal Courthouse today, in support of a 68-year-old man originally from Indonesia, who could be deported.

Sujitno Sajuti came to the US legally in the early 1980’s to go to school, but remained in the country without permission.

Sajuti says the United States is his home. Speaking to supporters, he became emotional has he spoke about the possibility of being separated from his wife.

“I don’t want this to happen! I don’t want this to happen!” Sajuti said. “It’s not right! It is my home!”

Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford Imam Kashif Abdul-Karim says the West Hartford resident has long worked to help other people get citizenship, and gain immigration rights.

“Sajuti is a prime example of a person who has given to America more than many Americans have given,” Abdul-Karim said.