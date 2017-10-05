Official: Pressure Cooker Likely Caused Wedding Venue Fire

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials say an unattended pressure cooker likely caused the fire that cut short a reception at a Connecticut wedding venue earlier this year.

The couple was in the middle of cutting the cake at the banquet hall at St. Clements Castle and Marina on June 25 when staff alerted guests to a fire in a nearby building.

The Middletown Press reports that East Hampton fire officials released the results of their investigation this week, saying the fire was accidental.

One employee suffered minor injuries in the fire. No guests were hurt.

The building was heavily damaged.

