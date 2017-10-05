New Hartford Man Hopes To Get Snake Fine Reduced

MAIDSTONE, Vt. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man facing wildlife violations for bringing eastern hognose snakes to the Vermont town of Maidstone says he didn’t realize the snakes were not native to the state.

Earlier this week, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said that 42-year-old David Buyak, of New Hartford, Connecticut, was facing fines of up to $722 after the non-native hognose snakes were found at his Vermont property.

The department says the harmless eastern hognose snakes are found in Connecticut, but not Vermont.

Buyak told game wardens the 12 snakes he had in Vermont were offspring of a pair he captured in Connecticut. The snakes were sent to a Massachusetts group that cares for reptiles.

Buyak says he hopes to get the fines against him reduced.

