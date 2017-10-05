Man Charged After Shooting Self In Leg In Movie Theater

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Shelton man has been charged after police say he shot himself in the leg with his own gun while in a crowded movie theater.

The Hour reports that 51-year-old Theo Thomopoulos turned himself in to police Thursday for the Sept. 8 shooting at the Bow Tie Royale theater in Norwalk.

He is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Police say they were called to the theater at 11:10 p.m. after the shooting. Thomopoulos told them he was watching the movie when he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself in the leg.

He had a valid permit for a 9 mm handgun. Police seized the weapon.

Thomopoulos was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in Norwalk Superior Court.

