Federal Officials Visit Connecticut To Review Crumbling Foundations

(CBS Connecticut) — Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA have wrapped up a 2-day visit to Connecticut, to review the state’s problem with crumbling foundations.

Governor Dannel Malloy says he asked federal officials to help create standards for quarries and companies that produce concrete aggregate.

“I have also asked the Army Corps to determine a low-cost standardized test that could be utilized by Connecticut homeowners to help everyone better understand the scope of this problem to their property,” Malloy said.

Malloy says current tests for the presence of pyrrhotite are not standardized, making it difficult to compare results from different providers.

Malloy wants FEMA to take a greater role in responding to what could be thousands of faulty basements, but under federal law, the agency normally respond to major natural disasters like storms, droughts, or earthquakes, plus fires, floods and explosions.

The governor expects to meet again with the federal officials later this month.