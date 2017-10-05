Cops Seek Home Invasion Suspects

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Groton Town Police say they’re on the lookout for a pair of home invasion suspects.

A little before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Buddington Road on a report of a home invasion.

They say two men, both dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, wielded a baseball bat and a firearm.

One of those inside was hit several times with the bat, police say, while other occupants were held at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspects made off with gaming systems, cell phones and an undetermined amount of cash.

The victim reported one of the suspects being referred to as “Alec” or “Alex”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Groton Town Police at (860) 441-6712.

