Bridgeport Police Make Arrest In August Killing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bridgeport police have arrested a 22-year-old Norwalk man in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city back in August.

David Shavers is charged with murder in the killing of Cadell Moore on Sixth Street on the morning of August 24. Police say Shavers opened fire on a group sitting on the porch of 54 Sixth Street– killing Moore, who was working on his car in front of the house, said police.

Detectives believe the shooting was part of an ongoing feud with members of a local street gang that started with a dispute over drugs. There is no evidence that Shavers had a direct relationship with Moore or that Moore was the intended target, said police.

Shavers was held on on $750,000 bond pending arraignment in Bridgeport Superior Court.