Substitute Teacher Arrested For Refusing To Leave School

Filed Under: teacher, Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a substitute teacher was arrested for refusing to leave a Connecticut elementary school after he was told he wouldn’t be allowed to work in the district anymore.

Wallingford police say the 24-year-old was arrested last week at Pond Hill Elementary School on charges including criminal trespassing. A school administrator had told him he wouldn’t be allowed back after he was discovered texting and watching movies during classes at two elementary schools.

Police say the teacher resisted being taken into custody and raised his backpack as if to throw it at an officer and a school administrator. They say they found two small bottles of alcohol in the bag, one of which was mostly empty.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen