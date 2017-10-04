State Police Honor Those Who Put Their Lives On The Line

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police, Wednesday, honored troopers, local police, firefighters, and civilians who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Some 60 people were honored at a ceremony at the State Police Training Academy in Meriden.

Among them was Trooper Kaila Michonski. It was on July 3, 2015 that Michonski came to the aid of a four-year boy in Andover, who had witnessed his father’s killing. The boy was uninjured, but clearly suffering from the traumatic impact of witnessing the incident, said police. Michonski cared for the boy until family could be located. She spent hours with him, comforting him and establishing a strong relationship.

Since that horrible day, Michonski has remained in contact with the boy, serving as a mentor and role model. And, she says the boy wants to follow in her footsteps and become a state trooper.

“Hopefully one day if he is ever on this job, he has the opportunity to give that life lesson to someone else … and he can live with that as well– like I do,” said Michonski.

