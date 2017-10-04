Shots Fired In Dispute With Tree Service Worker

OXFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two men are under arrest after a dispute at a home on O’Neil Road in Oxford Tuesday morning.

State police say a homeowner and a worker for a tree service had a verbal argument, and that the homeowner left and then returned about 45 minutes later and fired several rounds from a pistol into a tree. Police say 23-year-old Justin Leake told them, he was “blowing off steam” because he was upset about the earlier incident.

Leake is due in Derby Superior Court on October 13 to answer to charges of breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police also arrested the worker for Lewis Tree service, identified as 31-year-old Raymond Jiminez of Norwalk, on a breach of peace charge.