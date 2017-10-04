Police Quickly Locate Woman Lost In Woods

(SUFFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) -A 60 year old woman who sounded disoriented and called 911 saying she was lost in a large wooded area behind 900 South Grand Street in Suffield shortly after 4:30 Wednesday afternoon said she was beginning to experience medical distress promoted a response by Suffield Police and Suffield Volunteer Ambulance.The woman told police her vehicle was near a body of water.Police located the vehicle and began their search for her there.

A police K9 team from Enfield also responded. Approximately 24 minutes after the search began, the woman was located by the Enfield Police K9 Tea. She was given emergency medical care and taken via off-road vehicle to a waiting ambulance.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.