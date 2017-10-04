Newtown Group Holds Rally For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An advocacy group formed after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School is holding a rally for the Las Vegas mass shooting victims outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation in Connecticut.

The Newtown Action Alliance says in a Facebook post that Wednesday evening’s rally will be against the gun industry’s efforts to “weaken our gun laws” and to demand action from the president and Congress.

The 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook in Newtown left six adults and 20 children dead.

The group previously held a vigil and rally outside the gun association’s headquarters after the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured during the shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday. Several remain hospitalized in critical condition.

