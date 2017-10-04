Man Fined $100 For Dog Attack That Severely Injured Woman

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been fined $100 in connection with an attack by two dogs that tore off parts of a home health aide’s face.

The Bulletin of Norwich reports (http://bit.ly/2xRmPz3 ) that 31-year-old Corey Beakey, of Plainfield, agreed to pay the fine after pleading no contest to

reckless endangerment Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court.

The dogs’ owner, Jenna Allen, of Plainfield, was convicted of several crimes and is serving a 60-day jail sentence.

The two Rottweilers attacked Lynne Denning in Allen’s home in 2014.

Denning said the dogs tore away her upper right cheek, parts of both lips, left eyelid and entire nose.

Prosecutors say the dogs had previously attacked two other people.

Authorities say Beakey was Allen’s boyfriend and lived with her.

The dogs were euthanized last year.

