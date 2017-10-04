East Hartford To Get Fiber-Optic High-Speed Internet

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford officials say the town has signed a development agreement to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet service to town.

The project, funded by New Jersey-based SiFi Networks, will be the first network of its kind in New England, said officials.

The network will allow for internet speeds of up to 20 times faster than currently available, said a press release. SiFi will install the network along town streets at no cost to the taxpayer and market Fiber Optic internet service to existing Internet Service Providers in East Hartford.