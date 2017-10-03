This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Fran Rabinowitz, CAPSS Executive Director, talks about how this continued lack of a state budget is affecting schools.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, looks at stupidity, lies, and betrayal from Vietnam through today.

7:50- Mac Zimmerman, Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Senior Policy Advisor, discusses the Jones Act, a statute that regulates how “American goods are shipped between two domestic ports.”

8:50- Ken Gray, national security faculty at University of New Haven and former special agent in FBI who worked counter terrorism, explains the fact that ISIS is claiming the Las Vegas gunman was one of theirs. The FBI has stated there is no ISIS connection…. but can that be verified?

Weather and Traffic on the 8′s