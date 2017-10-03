Bulk Mail Operator Sentenced In Postal Scam

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The operator of a Connecticut-based bulk mailing firm is headed to federal prison for defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $750,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Robert Kuss, of Cheshire, was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court to two years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in December.

Prosecutors say Kuss stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of postage for his Creative Marketing Group by using false documentation that indicated he had already paid for the mailings through an advance deposit account.

They say that between July 2014 and March 2016, Kuss was able to send out more than 3.2 million pieces of mail without paying for the postage.

Kuss has been ordered to pay full restitution to the USPS.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)