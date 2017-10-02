Yard Goats’ Restall Named Exec Of The Year

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Yard Goats general manager Tim Restall has been named 2017 Eastern League Executive of the Year, the team announced today in a statement.
Restall oversaw the Yard Goats move to Dunkin’ Donuts Park after a year filled with construction overruns, delays, and the firing of the original developer.
The team saw over 395-thousand fans pass through the turnstiles this season, an average of over 5,800 per game.
Restall will be presented with the award at the baseball winter meetings December 11 in Orlando, Florida.
For his part, Restall deflected any attention toward him, saying the award is “in actuality an organization award and is the direct result of our Dynamic front-office and game-day staff”.