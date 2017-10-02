State Law Limiting Tweed Runway Length Upheld

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled in favor of Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen in a dispute with Tweed-New Haven Airport over
the length of the airport’s main runway.
Magistrate Judge Robert Richardson in Hartford upheld a 2009 law in a decision filed Saturday.
Richardson wrote he wasn’t convinced of the state-run airport’s claims that the law limiting the runway to its current 5,600 feet is threatening existing
service and preventing Tweed from attracting more commercial flights.
Richardson held a one-day trial without a jury on the airport’s lawsuit against the state in March.
Airport officials said the runway is too short for most commercial planes to take off.
They said the airport’s only commercial carrier, American Airlines, will soon be replacing planes serving Tweed with ones that require longer runways.