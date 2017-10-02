Milford Man Accused In Skunk Shootings

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Milford, police are charging a city man after they say he shot skunks in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Officers say they received the call around 3:45 Saturday morning to Grinnell Street and Plains Road for a report of shots fired.

The investigation led to the arrest of 61-year-old Vincent Rondelli.

Police say he was shooting skunks in his yard from an upper porch area of his home.

According to police, Rondelli told them he opened fire due to a large number of skunks in the area of his home.

Rondelli is chaged with negligent hunting and breach of peace.