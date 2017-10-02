City Terminates Developer From Downtown North Project

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The City of Hartford has terminated Centerplan, DoNo Hartford LLC and associated entities created to develop the land around Dunkin Donuts Park.In a statement, Mayor Luke Bronin said “Centerplan should never have been chosen to build the ballpark, and their lack of capacity and experience was compounded by a lack of honesty and transparency.”Bronin added “In failing to deliver the ballpark on time, failing to do the work well, and failing to pay numerous subcontractors,Centerplan violated the development agreement that covers surrounding parcels.”

The city intends to find developers with interest and capital to invest in the Downtown North neighborhood.

The city has also filed counterclaims to Centerplan’s lawsuit alleging wrongful termination from the stadium project, alleging Centerplan engaged in fraud, in both its inducement of the city to begin the stadium project and its conduct after the project got underway.

The one year delay in opening Dunkin Donuts park forced the Eastern Leagues Yard Goats to play the entire 2016 season on the road.