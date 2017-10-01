Traffic Stop Yields Illegal Possession Of Hand Gun

Danbury, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) While conducting vehicle speed enforcement on I 84 in Danbury
around 1 o’clock today troopers stopped a vehicle near exit 5. While speaking to the driver, troopers
smelled the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Troopers deployed K-9, searched the vehicle and
located a small amount of marijuana and a 9mm handgun that was determined to be in illegal
possession. The driver was issued a citation for an infraction and released. The passenger, Pierre Clemat
of Brockton, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and
Weapons in a Vehicle. He was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury
Superior Court on October 19th.