State Lawmakers To Vote This Week On Budget Veto Override

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol on Tuesday to vote on an override of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget veto.

Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The Democratic governor rejected the Republican-backed budget, citing changes to the state pension system he says would not stand up in court.

Malloy has been running state government by emergency executive order under his limited spending authority.

Without a budget in place, cities and towns are facing major cuts in state funding this month. Eighty-five school districts will see their share of state education grants cut to zero. Fifty-four others would see significant cuts.

Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.