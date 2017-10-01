State Lawmakers To Vote This Week On Budget Veto Override

Filed Under: Budget Veto, executive order, fiscal year, GOP, Governor Dan Malloy, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol on Tuesday to vote on an override of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget veto.

Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The Democratic governor rejected the Republican-backed budget, citing changes to the state pension system he says would not stand up in court.

Malloy has been running state government by emergency executive order under his limited spending authority.

Without a budget in place, cities and towns are facing major cuts in state funding this month. Eighty-five school districts will see their share of state education grants cut to zero. Fifty-four others would see significant cuts.

Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen