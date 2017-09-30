Moose Struck, Killed On Route 9

(Essex, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Environmental conservation police with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are alerting drivers after a moose that was spotted on Route 9 near exit 4 in Essex this morning.

Officials say the moose was seen on the highway and injured by a car around 10:30.

DEEP says the animal went off into the woods after being struck.

Officers did find the animal about 50 yards from the highway in brush.

Given the nature of the injuries, DEEP officials say it had to be put down.

There’s no word of any people in the car having been injured.

