Trooper Struck On Side of Route 8 In Waterbury

(CBS Connecticut) — State Police say a trooper was injured when he was struck by a car on Route 8 in Waterbury late yesterday afternoon.

Trooper Anlly Diaz was out of his cruiser, at the scene of an earlier accident, when a Dodge Challenger sideswiped his cruiser, then hit him.

Police say the 36-year-old Diaz’s cruiser was parked on a paved area in the right shoulder with its emergency lights on, protecting the scene of the earlier crash.

The driver and passenger in the Challenger were not injured. The Dodge was driven by 43-year-old Karlene Falherty-Scully of Oakville.

No charges have been filed, but police are investigating.

The previous crash was a 2-car accident without injuries.