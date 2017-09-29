Second Victim Of Quadruple Shooting Dies

Filed Under: hartford, shooting

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A second victim in an early Monday morning shooting in Albany Avenue in Hartford has died.Jovan Wooten died Friday at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.Three of the four victims were taken to St. Francis to be treated. One victim who has been identified but whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4179.Anonymous tips may be left at the HPD website http://www.hartford.gov/Police “Submit a Tip”.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen