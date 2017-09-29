Second Victim Of Quadruple Shooting Dies

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A second victim in an early Monday morning shooting in Albany Avenue in Hartford has died.Jovan Wooten died Friday at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.Three of the four victims were taken to St. Francis to be treated. One victim who has been identified but whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4179.Anonymous tips may be left at the HPD website http://www.hartford.gov/Police “Submit a Tip”.