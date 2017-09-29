Pair Busted for Heroin, Fentanyl Production & Sales

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Hartford Police have arrested two people they say produced and sold Heroin and Fentanyl out of an apartment in the Capitol City.
On Thursday, detectives searched the apartment on Elliott Street and found two semi-automatic handguns (one of which was stolen out of Berlin), 800 grams of unprocessed Heroin and Fentanyl, 7500 bags of packaged Heroin/Fentanyl, narcotics packaging, 100 Oxycodone Pills, processing materials and around $4,500 in cash.
The two people arrested are both convicted felons, and have been remanded to Federal custody for numerous Federal Weapons and Narcotics Violations.