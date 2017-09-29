Mets Fall In Philly

By KEVIN COONEY Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Maikel Franco, Jorge Alfaro and Cesar Hernandez all homered to support six strong innings from starter Ben Lively as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies (65-95) announced that manager Pete Mackanin would not return to the dugout in 2018. Mackanin was given a role as a senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak.

Franco, who has been the subject of criticism for most of the season due to a .230 batting average and .282 on-base percentage coming into Friday, connected on a two-run homer off Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (5-7) in the second inning to give Philadelphia a lead they would never relinquish.

Alfaro and Hernandez added solo homers in the sixth inning to extend Philadelphia’s lead.

Nick Williams, Odubel Herrera and Alfaro all had two hits for the Phillies.

Lively allowed six hits and two runs, on homers by Jose Reyes and Dominic Smith.

Philadelphia’s bullpen received scoreless innings from Adam Morgan, Luis Garcia and Hector Neris to secure the win. Since Aug. 27 the Phillies’ bullpen has posted a 2.44 ERA.

Harvey struggled in what was his final start of a disappointing season. In addition to the two runs allowed on Franco’s home run, he allowed two more runs in the third inning _ including one on a balk when his attempted pitch to Franco slipped out of his hand.

Harvey ends the season with a 5-7 record and a 6.70 ERA.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom was scratched from his final start of the season on Saturday night because of stomach illness symptoms, according to Mets manager Terry Collins.

“He wasn’t feeling well earlier in the week and he said he still wasn’t feeling well,” Collins said. “He said he could make the start, but we just decided to skip him.”

UP NEXT

The next-to-last game of the season sees the Mets turning to Seth Lugo (7-5, 4.72) against Phillies RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 3.60). Lugo was originally scheduled to start in Sunday’s season finale for New York, but was pushed up after deGrom was scratched due to illness. On Sunday, the Mets will start Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 3.68) against Philadelphia’s Nick Pivetta (7-10, 6.26).

