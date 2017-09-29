Man Pleads Guilty In Ambush, Killing Of Food Delivery Person

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man faces 45 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a food delivery person last year.

The Republican-American reports that under a plea deal, 21-year-old Anthony Wright, of Waterbury pleaded guilty Thursday to felony murder in the August 2016 death of 59-year-old Helena Vargas. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Authorities say Wright, a teenage boy and two teenage girls participated. They say one of the girls placed an order with the Golden Wok Chinese restaurant in Waterbury, and when Vargas and a man arrived to deliver it, Wright and the boy ambushed them.

The male delivery person was assaulted and robbed of $150, a cellphone and the food. Vargas was shot in the neck when she struggled with the suspects.

The other defendants await trial.

